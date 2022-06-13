Elizabeth Hurley stuns in jaw-dropping mini dress as she celebrates 57th birthday The actress posed alongside her son Damian

Elizabeth Hurley knows how to turn up the temperature, and she did just that on Sunday when she shared several stunning pictures of herself in a mini sparkly Versace number.

The birthday girl, who turned 57 years old last week, took to Instagram to share several snaps from what looks to be her birthday party – and wow.

In the first snap, the mother-of-one appears to simply be modelling the dress ahead of the party, which she attended alongside her son Damian, and looks effortlessly stunning in the dress, with her hair in a ponytail.

The second photo shows her rocking her signature wavy hair whilst posing next to Damian, who looks dapper in a silky black suit, with his hair also perfectly styled.

Elizabeth looked breathtaking in the sparkly number

"Having a @versace moment @damianhurley1 @donatella_versace @stylistmikeadler," she simply captioned the post, whilst Damian, who also shared the shot, added: "Family Affair @Versace."

Earlier in the day, the 20-year-old model had hinted that their stunning looks were for Elizabeth's party. "En route to @ElizabethHurley1's bday celebrationsz :)," he wrote on his Instagram.

Friends and fans were quick to react, with many gushing over Elizabeth and Damian's look: "OMG- gorgeous!" wrote one, whilst a second remarked: "Ageless mind body and soul!"

A third wrote: "Stunning perfection."

Elizabeth and Damian posed in their stunning Versace looks

Elizabeth's glamorous post comes just days after she marked her big day with a post showing her in the brightest yellow dress.

The 57-year-old looked sensational and far younger than her years in the head-turning Versace number, which featured a mesh overlay, long sleeves, and an off-the-shoulder neckline.

Elizabeth accessorised with dainty hooped earrings and wore her brunette hair down with a slight wave. She rocked heavily lined eyes and a glossy lip, and her radiant complexion glowed in the sunshine.

Sharing three photos on Instagram of herself posing in an overgrown field, Elizabeth wrote: "Happy Birthday to meeeeeee 2022." Her fans were quick to send sweet birthday wishes, with many calling her "gorgeous" and "beautiful".