Elizabeth Hurley celebrates birthday in figure-hugging mesh dress

Elizabeth Hurley brought some sunshine to her birthday celebrations on Friday by wearing the brightest yellow dress to mark the occasion.

SEE: Elizabeth Hurley wows in figure-hugging summer dress – fans react

The 57-year-old looked sensational and far younger than her years in the head-turning Versace number, which featured a figure-hugging mini dress with a mesh overlay, long sleeves, and an off-the-shoulder neckline.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley soaks up the sun in black bikini

Elizabeth accessorised with dainty hooped earrings and wore her brunette hair down with a slight wave. She rocked heavily lined eyes and a glossy lip, and her radiant complexion glowed in the sunshine.

Sharing three photos on Instagram of herself posing in an overgrown field, Elizabeth wrote: "Happy Birthday to meeeeeee 2022." Her fans were quick to send sweet birthday wishes, with many calling her "gorgeous" and "beautiful".

WOW: Elizabeth Hurley ushers in summer in chain-link snakeskin swimsuit

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley announces new role in heartfelt video: 'It's an honor'

Elizabeth is often sharing sensational photos of herself, many of which see her posing in bikinis and swimwear, and, understandably, her fans often question how she manages to look so good at 57.

Elizabeth looked phenomenal in her sunshine yellow dress

Opening up about her incredible figure to The Sunday Times' Style magazine last year, the actress confessed that she watches what she eats and has made small adjustments throughout the years.

"I haven't eaten processed food for 100 years. I don't eat sweets, I drink little alcohol, I don't smoke but I deeply regret that I once did. I have learnt to eat lighter and not so late," she revealed.

Elizabeth often stuns fans with her figure

"I think one of the most transformative things that I've done is making 50 per cent of what I eat vegetable matter," the mum-of-one added. "If you have a slice of toast for breakfast, have an apple too. Counteract everything with vegetables."

And while she is very careful with what she ingests, Elizabeth also leaves some space for her all-time favourite treat, peanut butter. "I have one spoon, then another, and I've emptied the jar before you know it," she told the publication.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.