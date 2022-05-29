Elizabeth Hurley ushers in summer in chain-link snakeskin swimsuit

Elizabeth Hurley has become one of the queens of social media when it comes to her incredible swimwear snapshots, and her latest just takes the cake.

The actress posed for a picture in a one-piece snakeskin swimsuit featuring chain-link detailing along the plunging neckline and straps.

VIDEO: Elizabeth Hurley's best bikini looks

She posed with her hands in her hair and stared down the camera for the sunkissed photograph, and she looked absolutely radiant.

"All hail swimsuit season," she wrote, excitedly posing in one of the pieces from her eponymous swimwear line, and fans were just as thrilled.

Many bombarded the comments section with flame and heart emojis as one wrote: "All bow to the queen of bikinis!!!" and another simply touted: "GODDESS!"

A third said: "You are so very beautiful," with one also commenting: "Queen - you never miss." Another even said: "My god you are such a lovely vision Elizabeth."

Elizabeth struck a pose in a snakeskin swimsuit

The 56-year-old has spoken in the past about maintaining a sense of body positivity and self-esteem through taking care of herself, allowing her the confidence to share pictures of herself from jaw-dropping photoshoots and in swimsuits.

She told Daily Mail: "I love modeling my collections and actually think feeling comfortable and confident comes with age.

"There might be a time when I don't want to model swimwear and move onto voluminous kaftans, but currently I'm still enjoying it."

The actress recently spoke to HELLO! about how she's able to maintain that confidence, saying: "I think, really, taking the time to take care of our health is one of the most important things we [women] can do," referencing that it was important especially given that she was such a strong advocate for breast cancer awareness.

The actress embodies confidence while posing in her swimsuits

"You really realize that women have to know their bodies, know their own breasts, really be aware if something feels different.

"They really need to be in tune with their own bodies," she continued: "And take care of themselves in order for them to be there to take care of everybody else, because that's what we do."

