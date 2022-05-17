Elizabeth Hurley poses in her underwear in throwback snap The swimsuit model knows how to work it

Elizabeth Hurley is no stranger to setting social media alight, doing so once again with her latest throwback snap.

The actress took to Instagram to share a photograph of herself pulling off a sultry pose wearing nothing but a vest and her underwear.

VIDEO: Elizabeth Hurley's best bikini looks

Her hair covered a majority of her face in a shorter bob and she even tugged at her underwear while she stared the camera straight down.

"Well, hello," she simply captioned her photograph, revealing that it was a shot by Mario Testino for British Vogue back in the day.

Fans instantly took to the comments section to drop flame and heart emojis galore, with quite a few responding to her caption by writing: "Well, hello to you."

Elizabeth posed in her underwear for a throwback shot

Several simply deemed her "beautiful" while one said: "Tbf that's fit," and another added: "Well, you look great."

The 56-year-old has spoken in the past about maintaining a sense of body positivity and a sense of self-esteem as well through taking care of herself, allowing her the confidence to share pictures of herself from jaw-dropping photoshoots and in swimsuits.

Elizabeth recently exclusively spoke to HELLO! about how she's able to maintain that confidence, saying: "I think, really, taking the time to take care of our health is one of the most important things we [women] can do," referencing that it was important especially given that she was such a strong advocate for breast cancer awareness.

"You really realize that women have to know their bodies, know their own breasts, really be aware if something feels different.

The actress has frequently spoken about confidence and body positivity

"They really need to be in tune with their own bodies," she continued: "And take care of themselves in order for them to be there to take care of everybody else, because that's what we do."

