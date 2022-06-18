Holly Willoughby's sizzling swimsuit selfie causes a stir

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby has caused a stir with her latest swimsuit selfie – and it's not hard to see why.

READ: Holly Willoughby’s sell-out swimsuit is in stock and on sale – this is not a drill

The This Morning star looked beautiful posing in a white swimsuit by the water's edge in a sunny location. Her natural beauty was evident as she showed off her makeup-free complexion in the image shared on her lifestyle brand Wylde Moon's Instagram page on Friday.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby teases her summer collection from Marks & Spencer

Holly's typically straight hair was worn in damp curls after a sun-soaked swim in the crystal-clear ocean, and she wore a pair of sunglasses resting on her head.

Fans went wild over the radiant photo, with one commenting: "Just so beautiful. Love your sun freckles." A second said: "Beautiful Holly." A third added: "Pretty eyes," and a fourth wrote: "Beautiful Holly and beautiful place."

READ: Holly Willoughby looks golden and glowing in £25 Marks & Spencer shorts

READ: Holly Willoughby's blue Ghost dress is selling like wildfire - act fast

Speaking about how swimwear season can be "daunting" for many people, the caption by Wylde Moon read: "Swimwear season is upon us, and although this can be an extremely daunting time for many (us included), fear not, our resident WYLDE Style guru @danniiwhiteman is here to guide you through swimwear to suit all shapes, sizes, and budgets!"

Fans were blown away by Holly's sunkissed appearance

Danielle Whiteman is Holly's trusty stylist and shared her tips for picking the right swimwear alongside some of Holly's favourite pieces.

One of the items on Holly's hit list is a gorgeous gingham print, ruffle bikini from Nobody's Child. The top is £32 and the briefs are £28. Danielle says the bikini is "super cute, feminine, the gingham is bang on trend – and it’s made from recycled polyester!"

Holly's Bikini top:

Abbie Bikini Top, £32.00, Nobody's Child

Danielle said: "With summer just around the corner, it's that time of year where we start panicking about a swimwear refresh – even when we don't need it!

"Swimwear shopping can be a really daunting experience, but when you do find 'THE ONE', even though you’ve packed a suitcase full of different shapes and styles for your holiday, I guarantee you'll just end up wearing 'THE ONE' on repeat!"

Holly's Briefs:

Abbie Bikini Bottoms, £28, Nobody's Child

She added:" I'm here to help you find your new favourite, with some tips and tricks on how to make the most of what you do or don’t have. What better way to maximise feeling good this summer than by wearing something that boosts your confidence?"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.