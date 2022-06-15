Holly Willoughby reveals sizzling high street bikini - get it before it sells out

We love catching up with Holly Willoughby's Wylde Moon website. It is packed with the most amazing fashion and beauty tips each month, written by the This Morning star's glam team.

READ: Holly Willoughby looks golden and glowing in £25 Marks & Spencer shorts

Because we are now in June and summer is upon us, this month Holly has revealed her favourite summer swimwear through her trusty stylist Danielle Whitman.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby teases her summer collection from Marks & Spencer

Danielle says: "With summer just around the corner, it's that time of year where we start panicking about a swimwear refresh – even when we don't need it! Swimwear shopping can be a really daunting experience, but when you do find 'THE ONE', even though you’ve packed a suitcase full of different shapes and styles for your holiday, I guarantee you'll just end up wearing 'THE ONE' on repeat!"

READ: Holly Willoughby’s sell-out swimsuit is in stock and on sale – this is not a drill

She added:" I'm here to help you find your new favourite, with some tips and tricks on how to make the most of what you do or don’t have. What better way to maximise feeling good this summer than by wearing something that boosts your confidence?"

Holly's Bikini top:

Abbie Bikini Top, £32.00, Nobody's Child

One of the items on Holly's hit list was a gorgeous gingham print, ruffle bikini from Nobody's Child. The top is £32 and the briefs are £18. Danielle says the bikini is "super cute, feminine, the gingham is bang on trend – and it’s made from recycled polyester!"

Holly's Briefs:

READ: Holly Willoughby's blue Ghost dress is selling like wildfire - act fast

She also has some great tips for picking different types of swimwear for different body shapes. "For those lacking in the bust department, the biggest trick is to go bold and add bulk. Where not everyone can wear a ruffle, for those with a smaller bust, a ruffle really is your friend. Where most swimsuits would flatten, a ruffle adds bulk, shape and detail."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.