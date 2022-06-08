Holly Willoughby's new Marks & Spencer dress will stop you in your tracks

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Set your alarms! Holly Willoughby has a new collection with Marks & Spencer and it’s absolutely gorgeous. There are some really fabulous gems that you just can't afford to miss.

Holly has been part of the Marks & Spencer family since 2018 and it's a long standing partnership that fans and the This Morning star both love.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby flaunts her stylish dress on This Morning

The latest Summer campaign launches online and in selected stores on Thursday 9th June 2022.

The collection features statement florals, versatile dresses and lots of separates that can be mixed and matched. There’s 10 pieces, and we are loving the flattering shirred bodices, cut work embroidery, pretty trims, puff sleeves and frill shoulder detail; it’s so feminine.

Hollys new pink dress has the wow factor

The front runner has to be this stunning pink 'Broderie Midi Dress'. It costs £49.50 and is such a fab, punchy colour.

Pink is a colour the mother-of-three loves. She previously told HELLO!: "Stop being nervous about wearing pink! Stop being nervous about wearing any colour. I think we have this thing in our heads that you have to wear black because black is super super fashionable - you shouldn't be afraid of colour at all.

Holly's new collection is available on 9th June

"Colour can really lift you I think - it's a bit like a flash on a camera, I think it sort of reflects off you so you have to find the right shade of pink for you because there's no reason why you can't wear it. Just be a bit proud, a bit bold and a bit confident - if not just wear some pink knickers."

Speaking about her new range, the 40-year-old said: ‘I’m so excited about the launch of this collection – it’s such a great capsule Summer wardrobe. With pieces you can easily mix and match as well as stylish dresses in gorgeous floral patterns and colour popping shades, I love it! There really is something for every summer occasion.”

