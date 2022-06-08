Holly Willoughby’s sell-out swimsuit is in stock and on sale – this is not a drill

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby never fails to look anything less than totally chic – even when she is on holiday!

The blonde This Morning presenter took to Instagram while on her holidays a few years ago in a bubblegum pink Hunza G swimsuit, a gorgeous ribbed swimming costume in a super-soft material. Holly’s pink costume retails for £120, and is available in seven rainbow colours.

Holly looks totally chic on her holidays

The fabric is a seersucker, with a textured Lycra mix featuring a scoop neck, and is handmade. The cossie has a luxurious feel and is cut with a sexy low back, fitting from a size 6 to a size 12, so it caters to a variety of shapes.

Hunza G has reached cult status for its flattering fits and bold hued designs, from Holly’s classic swimsuit shape to bandeau bikinis and cut-out swimming costumes. Holly's not their only celebrity fan - Kim Kardashian, Rihanna and Rosie Huntington Whiteley have all been spotted wearing various Hunza G designs too.

If you’re jetting off on holiday and want to get Holly’s look, get ready for some good news - the Hunza G sale has hit NET-A-PORTER, with up to 50% off.

Holly's swimsuit is available in lilac and yellow colourways.

Hunza G Seersucker Swimsuit, was £155, NOW £93, NET-A-PORTER

There’s also a bandeau version of Holly’s swimsuit, if you want to avoid tan lines.

Hunza G Audrey Bandeau Swimsuit, was £155, NOW £93, NET-A-PORTER

Or this one-shouldered, cut-out swimsuit in the most delicious buttery shade of yellow.

Hunza G One Shoulder Cut Out Swimsuit, was £160, NOW £112, NET-A-PORTER

And this cut-out Hunza G swimsuit was inspired by Pretty Woman (Hunza G made that dress from the opening scene of the Julia Roberts movie). The ‘Ursula’ one-piece is made from the brand’s signature seersucker and features cutouts that connect with a tortoiseshell ring.

Hunza G Embellished Cutout Swimsuit, was £165, NOW £115.50, NET-A-PORTER

You'll also find Hunza G bikinis on sale, including the ‘Virginia’ style with a low sweetheart neckline and high cut briefs.

Hunza G Virginia Crinkle Seersucker Bikini, was £155, NOW £93, NET-A-PORTER

This isn't the first time the ITV presenter has caused a storm with her beach wear. Back in 2018, she posted an idyllic shot of her and her son Chester on holiday, about to dive into a luxurious pool.

Holly had embarked on a luxury post-Christmas vacation with her family to the Caribbean, with husband Dan Baldwin and their children Harry, eight, Belle, six and three-year-old Chester in tow.

