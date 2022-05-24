Holly Willoughby looks like an actual princess in striking dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby sported a royal-approved look to film Tuesday's episode of This Morning live from Buckingham Palace with her ITV co-host Phillip Schofield.

The 41-year-old star looked incredible in a beautiful dress from The Vampire's Wife, a label loved by Duchess Kate and Princess Beatrice, for the special occasion. The puff sleeve number boasted a ditsy floral print, frilled hemline synonymous with the brand, and the prettiest tie detailing on the sleeves. Holly paired her dress with nude Aquazzura heels, giving the ensemble a timeless feel.

Opting for a sustainable choice, Holly revealed she had rented her frock from online platform Hurr.

Proudly sharing a picture of her outfit after the excitement of the morning had died down, Holly wrote: "Well that was just one of those special moments on @thismorning … such a privilege to take our show to Buckingham Palace today to celebrate the Queens Platinum Jubilee… Thank you @theroyalfamily for having us… #hwstyle dress @thevampireswife rental from @hurr #sustainablefashion Shoes by @aquazzura."

Holly Willoughby looked stunning at Buckingham Palace

The mother-of-three's fans were quick to respond, branding her look fit for a princess. One penned: "You look so beautiful Holly, the dress was perfect for the occasion, love your hair a bit longer as well! So stunning as usual." Another commented: "There's a woman who knows how to dress for the Palace" while a third wrote: "You look like a Princess so fit right in."

Pastels and florals are always a winning combination for spring, and yellow is having a real moment. After Holly proved that even blondes can pull off the vibrant shade, we're betting searches for yellow floral dresses will be spiking.

Holly rocked one of Kate Middleton's favourite labels

New Look has the perfect dupe for Holly's The Vampire's Wife dress, and it definitely won't break the bank at just £29.99. Dress it up with colour pop heels for a wedding or team it with a casual leather jacket and trainers for work.

We also love this pretty Ghost number, which is currently almost 40 per cent off in the sale. The 'Ashley Floral Print Midi Wrap Dress' boasts a flattering V-neckline and cinched in waist, and comes in an eye-catching marigold shade.

Yellow Floral Puff Sleeve Split Midi Dress, £29.99, New Look

Ghost 'Ashley' dress, £92 was £149, The Outnet

Holly's pretty floral dresses on This Morning always go down a storm with viewers and just last week, she had fans rushing to buy her Reiss mini dress.

The thigh-length number boasted a blue and cream floral print, floaty flutter sleeves, a black ribbon tie-waist and a skater skirt style finish, and was perfectly set off with a pair of strappy black heels.

