Gisele Bundchen turns heads with stunning new photoshoot - and husband Tom Brady approves The model is looking and feeling incredible

Gisele Bundchen pulled out all the stops for the most stunning new photoshoot.

The Brazilian model put her physique front and center in a daring gown with a cut-out which displayed her very toned abs.

Gisele was posing for ForbesLife Fashion and rocked the floor-length dress with ease.

At the age of 41, Gisele said she feels better than ever and credits exercise, eating right and positive thinking for her fabulous appearance.

In her interview with Forbes Brazil, she revealed: "I feel better now than I did when I was 20."

"As I matured, I came to understand that the body is our temple and everything we eat, how often we exercise and especially our thoughts affect our health."

Gisele says she feels better now than she did in her twenties

Gisele - who showcased several different looks for the outlet - continued: "Watching thoughts and consuming positive content are essential things to keep our energy frequency high and have a better quality of life."

Gisele shared a snapshot on Instagram and her husband, Tom Brady, was one of the first to comment.

He simply wrote: "Cutie pie," which sparked a reaction from fans who insisted that he should have written, "Hottie pie".

Gisele recently opened up to British Vogue for a revealing interview

"I love your responses Tom," wrote one, while a second added: "You look amazing Gisele," and many commented that he is a lucky man.

Gisele recently opened up about the pressures of fame when she was in her 20s and told British Vogue: "From the outside, it looked like I had everything, and I was just 22 years old. On the inside, I felt as if I'd hit rock bottom.

"I was starting my day with a mocha Frappuccino with whipped cream and three cigarettes, then drinking a bottle of wine every night. Imagine what that was doing to my mind..."

Fortunately, the mom-of-two turned her health around and now practices yoga, hiking and meditation and makes healthy eating a priority for herself and her family.

