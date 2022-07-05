Avril Lavigne wows in mesh top and mini skirt during Machine Gun Kelly's tour The ultimate skater girl brings back her iconic look

For her appearance on Machine Gun Kelly's Mainstream Sellout Tour, Avril Lavigne continues to pave the way for the current pop-punk revival with her trademark style.

The 37-year-old singer-songwriter appeared on stage dressed entirely in black, with her iconic miniskirt and a netted top decorated with a bone silhouette.

The pattern of the skirt had belt tassels that hung from various places and provided the ideal spin as Avril lit up the stage while singing. The celebrity wore the ensemble with her signature lace-up, fishnet knee-high boots.

The pop-punk princess adopts a more grungy appearance once again, accessorising with a pink bejewelled microphone and her characteristic lengthy locks with pinky-orange dyed tips.

Avril Lavigne looked fantastic as she took to the stage

Avril, who rose to fame when she was 17-years-old, also displayed her tattooed arms while performing.

Under the spotlights, the Canadian performer's makeup glowed as the "Complicated" singer stuck to her punk rock glam with a gothic and dark smokey eye look, radiating edgy chic on the face.

In early June, Avril commemorated the 20th anniversary of the publication of ‘Let Go’, her very first album.

She took to Instagram to share her gratitude writing, “It's hard to try and comprehend how, 20 years later, the songs I wrote as a 17 year old would still resonate with people today. It's pretty crazy."

Avril was performing at Machine Gun Kelly's Mainstream Sellout Tour

Avril kicked off her set in June as a part of Machine Gun Kelly's summer tour of North America in support of his upcoming album, Mainstream Sellout.

In September the punk mogul will be performing at the iHeartRadio festival in Las Vegas.

The festival will be held on September 23 and 24, 2022. Black Eyed Peas, Halsey, Lionel Richie, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, Sam Smith, and The Black Keys will perform alongside Avril during the course of the two-day festival.

After 20 years, Avril Lavigne's pop-punk style has barely changed as she still rocks the edgy nonchalance of her attire, which we can’t wait to see in her upcoming performances.

