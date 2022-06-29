Avril Lavigne rocks satin bustier and leather for wild night out The rocker is engaged to Mod Sun

Avril Lavigne almost stole the show in a head-turning outfit at Machine Gun Kelly's after-party in NYC on Tuesday night.

The 37-year-old looked incredible in a pale pink satin bustier with black trims which she teamed with tight leather pants that flared out at the knees. Avril completed her look with black platform shoes and wore her long blonde hair with orange tips down in a wavy, bed-head style.

Avril was accompanied by her fiancé Mod Sun, who kept it casual in a graphic print T-shirt, yellow plaid shirt, and jeans, teamed with sneakers.

The duo appeared to have a great time at the party following Avril's on-stage duet with Machine Gun Kelly. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the singer shared several videos of herself and her pals dancing up a storm and singing along to the music.

Avril even took to the mic once again to belt out her song Bois Lie featuring MGK, who also joined her up on a makeshift stage.

Avril looked great in her satin bustier

It's been an incredible year for Avril so far. She has enjoyed success with her new album Love Sux and celebrated getting engaged to Mod Sun.

The musician dropped to one knee in Paris in April, with Avril sharing the sweet moment in pictures posted on social media. "Oui! Je t'aime pour toujours Dimanche. 27. Mars. 2022," she captioned the post which in English reads: "Yes I will love you forever, Sunday March 27. 2022."

In the photographs, she wore a slinky black gown that showed off her figure while Mod, real name Derek Ryan Smith, donned his signature leather jacket as he proposed with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

Avril was joined by fiance Mod Sun

The post also featured a sun-kissed selfie of the two with her spectacular heart-shaped engagement ring that sparkled in the light against the bright pop of orange in her nails.

The two musicians are thought to have been together since November of 2020 but didn't make their relationship official until 2021 when they collaborated on the song Flames from Mod's record.

Avril was previously married to Sum 41 singer Deryck Whibley for three years, with the pair legally divorcing in 2010, and she later wed Nickleback star Chad Kroeger in July 2013 less than a year after dating him. They split in 2015. Mod Sun was previously married to Bella Thorne.

