Avril Lavigne strikes a pose in just a blazer for scene-stealing photograph

Avril Lavigne has mastered the art of stealing the spotlight like none other over her two decade long career, and she's doing it once again to aplomb.

The singer shared a series of pictures on her social media from her cover shoot for Basic magazine, and fans can't get enough.

She posed for the cover wearing nothing but a yellow blazer, showing off some major skin and highlighting her ultra-toned legs.

The blazer itself featured a fringed shoulder dripping in crystals, as well as studded buttons, which Avril paired with black boots.

Other looks from the shoot were also added, including one of hers in a white crystal-covered top and a dress remarkably similar to the one she wore to the Grammys, this time featuring a halter top with feathered shoulders, a ruffled mini-skirt, and bands across the waist reading "I Don't Give a Chic."

Fans quickly went into a frenzy for the snapshots, inundating her comments section with flame and heart emojis galore.

Avril stunned on the latest cover of Basic magazine

Fiancé Mod Sun adoringly wrote: "U are so gorgeous," while a fan commented: "OMG HOTTEST AVRIL LOOK EVER," and another said: "OMG GODDESS ON FIRE."

The Canadian pop-punk princess is currently on a major high right now, having risen back to the top with the release of her new album Love Sux and made appearances at several high profile events, including as a presenter at this year's Grammys.

To top it off, she announced her engagement to Mod earlier this month after over a year together, and even held a lavish engagement party recently.

Avril shared glimpses of the celebration on her social media, with the party themed completely as pink, Parisian, and punk, featuring little Eiffel Tower statues sitting next to brightly colored skulls.

The singer celebrated her engagement to Mod Sun

The couple themselves dressed up in full pink attire, and joined their guests in even donning berets for the occasion.

