Avril Lavigne makes emotional revelation while on worldwide tour The Complicated performer is still a hit

Avril Lavigne took to social media in the midst of her global tour to emotionally share just how much this point in her career meant to her.

The singer shared a series of incredible photographs from her performances, including several costumes, massive crowds, and flashing lights.

She added a message saying: "I feel so incredibly blessed to be on an arena tour 20 years into my career! Thank you for coming to my shows. I am so touched and so moved.

"The Bite Me Tour is magic. Thank you all so much. I am having the most beautiful time on tour. When I get off stage, I can still hear all of your voices and see all of your smiles."

Avril was immediately inundated with messages of love and support from her fans, including fiancé Mod Sun, who lovingly wrote: "It also needs to be said how absolutely incredible u sound every night my love."

A fan said: "We love you so much. You always put on an incredible show and never disappoint. You are an icon," with another commenting: "I'm crying. Love u queen of rock," and a third adding: "So amazing to see you perform. Childhood/teenage/adult dream come true!"

Avril displayed her gratitude for her tour at this point in her career

The Canadian punk-pop star has already had an incredible time on her Bite Me tour, currently performing to sold out shows in Canada.

She recently made fans go wild when she spontaneously joined Olivia Rodrigo on-stage in Toronto during her SOUR tour for a surprise performance of her debut hit Complicated.

The crowd screamed for Avril when they appeared and were full of love for their chemistry, especially given they both also visually coordinated in plaid mini-skirts.

"Jumped up to sing 'Complicated' on stage with @oliviarodrigo in Toronto tonight," Avril shared.

The singer joined Olivia on-stage during her concert in Toronto

"It was very sweet to perform with you tonight on your SOUR tour!! Have an incredible tour gurl. Keep killing it. Sending you so much love."

