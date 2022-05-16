Avril Lavigne goes bold in black leather gown for Juno Awards red carpet The Complicated singer's style is all her own

Avril Lavigne has developed a distinct sense of style over the years, and showed it off perfectly on the red carpet for the 2022 Juno Awards.

The Canadian music celebration saw the singer appear alongside fiancé Mod Sun in matching black outfits, both featuring a show of skin.

VIDEO: Avril Lavigne looks radiant as she announces long-awaited news

Mod wore a black blazer and pants with no shirt, showing off his several tattoos and opting for a chainmail top, while Avril went with a leather gown.

Her black outfit featured a zip that created a slit going all the way up to her waist and a low-cut neckline that allowed for her to show off quite a bit of her figure.

She paired it with bright orange nails to match the highlights in her hair and minimal jewelry, allowing her heart-shaped engagement ring to shine instead.

The Canadian star counted down to the awards on social media, sharing a peek at her glamor punk ensemble as well.

Avril and Mod decked out in all black for the Juno Awards

Not only was she an attendee and presenter, but she also performed at the ceremony, sending viewers into a frenzy with a medley of her biggest hits, including Complicated, Sk8er Boi, Girlfriend, I'm With You, and the lead from her latest record, Bite Me.

She performed on a decked out set that featured hundreds of balloons floating above her and matched in an orange plaid corset with a black sheer bodysuit and skirt.

The fashions resemble a lot of the styles that the pop-punk hitmaker has been bringing to her Bite Me global tour, currently performing in Canada.

She recently took to social media to share a heartfelt message with her fans and followers, thanking them for supporting her throughout her career as she felt grateful for where she was at this point in her life.

The singer performed a medley of her hits at the show

"I feel so incredibly blessed to be on an arena tour 20 years into my career! Thank you for coming to my shows. I am so touched and so moved," she wrote.

"The Bite Me Tour is magic. Thank you all so much. I am having the most beautiful time on tour. When I get off stage, I can still hear all of your voices and see all of your smiles."

