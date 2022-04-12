Avril Lavigne reveals sweet engagement gift sent from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Avril and Mod Sun became engaged in Paris

Avril Lavigne has shared a wonderful video of the sweet gift Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker sent her on the news of her engagement.

Avril revealed the heartwarming news with fans, sharing that her fiance, fellow musician Mod Sun, had dropped to one knee in Paris and proposed. "Oui! Je t’aime pour toujours Dimanche. 27. Mars. 2022," she captioned the post which in English reads: "Yes I will love you forever, Sunday March 27. 2022."

Following their news, Kourtney and Blink 182 drummer Travis sent the pair a stunning bouquet of red roses, which stood inside a large black granite column.

Avril posted a video of the delivery on social media, calling the bouquet "magical".

Avril and Mod, real name Derek Ryan Smith, are thought to have been together since November of 2020, but didn't make their relationship official until 2021, when they collaborated on the song Flames from Mod's record.

Since then, they've frequently worked together, with Mod having contributed to several of the songs from her recent record 'Love Sux'.

Mod proposed in Paris

Avril was previously married to Sum 41 singer Deryck Whibley for three years, with the pair legally divorced in 2010, and she later wed Nickelback star Chad Kroeger in July 2013 less than a year after dating him. They split in 2015.

Derek was previously married to Bella Thorne.

