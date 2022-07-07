﻿

Jane Moore stuns in the dreamiest floral dress at The TRIC Awards 2022

The Loose Women star looked seriously glam!

Jane Moore is a huge fan of the floral dress trend – and she's just added a dreamy new design to her wardrobe. 

Heading to The TRIC Awards 2022 on Wednesday night, the Loose Women panellist debuted a sky blue midaxi from Finery London as she headed into the star-studded event. 

Joining a number of celebs at Grosvenor House in London, Jane certainly stood out in her statement style, which retails at an affordable £69, and it’s available to shop through both Marks & Spencer and John Lewis

Representing the Loose Women panel, Jane was joined at The TRIC Awards by her good friends and co-stars Denise Welch, Linda Robson and Brenda Edwards. 

Jane rocked a floral dress by Finery London

Keeping her accessories to a minimum, the presenter added a leather crossbody bag by Prada and a pair of navy snakeskin stilettos. 

Rocking her signature sleek bob, Jane opted for a natural and dewy makeup combo, teaming a soft copper eyeshadow with a dash of mascara, rosy blusher and a flourish of high-shine pink lip gloss. 

Printed High Neck Midaxi Smock Dress, £69, Marks & Spencer

Uber-flattering, the TV star's dress is clearly a popular choice, and with limited sizes available online we'd recommend acting quickly if you want to snap it up for summer. 

Featuring a high neckline and short ruffled sleeves, it's designed in a waist-skimming regular fit that's both relaxed and feminine. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jane Moore (@janepmoore)

The presenter loves the floral dress trend 

Boasting a fabulous collection of floral dresses, Jane's summer wardrobe has had fans swooning each and every time she appears on-screen – and one of our favourites is the Marks & Spencer midi that she showcased in June. 

Adorned in a bright red and pink floral print, the blonde beauty looked positively radiant in the button-down style, which she accessorised with wedged heels. 

Posting a gorgeous video of herself shimmying in the M&S dress, Jane wrote:

"Lots of wiggle room in this 'throw on and go' summer dress from @marksandspencer with buttons and puffed sleeves. @loosewomen @mothershoppers @donnamaylondon." 

