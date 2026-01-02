Natalie Portman flaunts figure in plunging black swimsuit as she enjoys Caribbean getaway

Natalie Portman is indulging in some winter sun as she soaked up the rays in St. Barths this week. The actress showed off her sculpted physique in a plunging black one-piece swimsuit that featured a large cutout down the center.

The actress's brunette locks were left down in natural curls while her complexion was makeup-free and radiant as she was spotted taking a dip in the crystal-clear waters.

With her petite 5ft 3 frame, Natalie's toned figure is courtesy of her impressive fitness routine that boasts an array of different workouts. The actress runs three times a week to stay active and for its meditative benefits. She's also a fan of gyrotonics, a three-dimensional movement that incorporates movement principles from yoga, dance, gymnastics, swimming and tai chi to focus on joint health.

© Spread Pictures/MEGA Natalie Portman showed off her incredible physique while enjoying the Caribbean sun on the beach in St. Barths

When it comes to her workout routine, Natalie combines mat work, cardio, and ballet, along with swimming for low-impact movement. However, the actress enjoys experimenting with heavier strength training and uses infrared saunas and massages for recovery. Natalie's focus on infrared saunas highlights a growing trend in 'biohacking' for recovery, which helps reduce muscle inflammation, a key component for staying active after age 40.

In regards to her diet, Natalie is vegan and enjoys clean, balanced meals. For breakfast, she enjoys oats and berries; lunch typically consists of a plant-based protein, while dinner may be a vegan curry. Accredited nutritionist Faye James spoke to us about why a high protein diet like Natalie's is essential for our hormones and immune system. "Protein plays a key role in regulating appetite by triggering the release of hormones that promote feelings of fullness," she shared. "When your meals are too low in protein, your body keeps asking for more food in an attempt to find balance. You may notice cravings for quick-fix carbs or sugary snacks, especially in the afternoons. Adding protein-rich foods like eggs, yogurt, beans or lean meats to your meals can help keep those energy dips and snack attacks at bay."

She continued: "Muscle isn’t just about aesthetics – it plays a huge role in supporting metabolism, balance, and day-to-day movement. If you’re not getting enough protein, your body may begin to break down muscle tissue to use for energy or essential functions, especially if you’re also losing weight. Over time, this can lead to muscle weakness, reduced stamina, and even a noticeable loss of tone. For women over 40, maintaining muscle mass is particularly important for long-term health and injury prevention. Including protein in every meal, and pairing it with regular strength training, can help protect your lean tissue and keep you feeling strong."

The actress shed an astonishing 20lbs from her already slight frame to play a ballerina in the 2011 film Black Swan and admitted it put such a toll on her body that she thought she was going to die.

© Spread Pictures/MEGA Natalie wore a black swimsuit

At the time, Natalie revealed that she was eating little more than carrots and almonds but that she was being put through her paces spending eight hours per day rehearsing. "There were some nights that I thought I literally was going to die," she told Entertainment Weekly. "It was the first time I understood how you could get so wrapped up in a role that it could sort of take you down."

© Getty Natalie Portman in Black Swan

The star is no stranger to transforming her body for a role. She added some serious muscle to her physique for Thor: Love and Thunder. Natalie underwent gruelling gym sessions with her personal trainer, Naomi Pendergast, who helped turn her into her superhero alter-ego, The Mighty Thor.

Family time

Natalie was joined on vacation by her two children, son Aleph and daughter, Amalia, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Benjamin Millepied. It was reported that Benjamin's extramarital affair in 2023 was the reason for the separation. The former couple met on set of Black Swan back in 2009 and announced their engagement the following year. The actress and dancer tied the knot in 2012.