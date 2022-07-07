Gwen Stefani shares insight into difficulty with stunning Met Gala outfit For the fashion of it all

Gwen Stefani is no stranger to turning a few heads with some of her jaw-dropping looks over the years, and was able to do so once again at the Met Gala back in May.

The singer looked incredible in the neon green Vera Wang ball gown that featured a structured crop top and a dramatic full skirt with intricate ruffled bows around the waist which she teamed with matching full-length gloves.

VIDEO: Gwen Stefani reveals sweet reason she skipped the Met Gala afterparty

However, in a new video she shared, the star revealed that it took a lot of work even getting the larger-than-life outfit to the event.

In the clip, Gwen could be seen being helped into her waiting car by a variety of assistants holding up her skirt and giving her a hand.

The skirt, in fact, proved to be so large that it took up several seats on its own, although Gwen looked just as chipper as ever, happily smiling for the camera and excited to get to the carpet.

"Ever needed extra seats just for your dress?" she captioned her candid clip, and fans rushed to tell her that she looked beautiful all the same.

Gwen's Met Gala dress proved to be a struggle to transport

"Only she can pull that off," one wrote, and even the Instagram handle for her own make-up line, GXVE Beauty, left behind a comment that read: "This is the level of extra we should all aspire to have."

However, it appears that getting out of her elaborate creation was also a team effort and no small feat.

Taking to her Instagram Stories back at her hotel the night of the event, Gwen shared a clip of an assistant trying to undress her, but it appeared to be quite the struggle.

"And now the removal. Do you know what you're doing?" the Sweet Escape singer asked, before quickly answering her own question with, "No!"

It was also just as difficult to take off

A short while later, Gwen revealed she had managed to slip out of the outfit by sharing a photo of it sprawled out on the floor. As they say, beauty is pain!

