Demi Moore unveils new collaboration as she poses poolside in a bikini

Demi Moore is no stranger to wowing fans with her enviable beach physique, and showed it off once again as she announced a new project.

The actress posted a photograph of herself on Instagram posing in a halter top patterned vintage-style bikini paired with high-waisted shorts to match.

VIDEO: Rumer Willis shares incredibly magical video of mom Demi Moore

The ensemble showed off her very toned abs as she struck a pose with her long hair falling behind her and one hand by the pool.

The picture announced the release of her latest collection in collaboration with Andie Swim, as Demi wrote: "Demi Moore X Andie is finally HERE!

"We're so excited to share this exclusive collection of glamorous, vintage-inspired swimwear with you," she continued, and her fans were just as excited as she was.

"Obsessed with this," one wrote, with another saying: "Stunnnnnnning." A third commented: "Jeesh you look amazing," and many others simply left heart and flame emojis.

Demi unveiled a new collaboration with Andie Swim

The Charlie's Angels star has previously collaborated with the swimwear brand, having worked on an extensive campaign with them alongside her daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah back in 2021 as well.

She teased the new collab last week with a photograph of herself lazing in the heat while wearing a black bikini top with patterned detailing and a side-stitch that looked to be the same one.

She looked absolutely phenomenal as the sun fell on her and her raven locks fell in front of her and exposed her shoulders.

Demi wrote: "A little fun for the sun, coming soon! I've been working on something special with @AndieSwim and can't wait to share it with the world!"

The actress teased the collaboration last week

Many of her friends, including Emma Heming Willis and Brad Goreski, were already excited, and her fans left behind comments like: "We wait for it beautiful Demi," and: "Big fan! You look fabulous!!" as well as: "Beautiful as always."

