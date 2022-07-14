Amy Robach poses in showstopping bandage dress for empowering photoshoot The Good Morning America star looked so glamorous

Good Morning America anchor Amy Robach stepped away from the TV studio and slipped into a seriously showstopping dress on Wednesday to snap a series of powerful shots for SheKnows.

Looking phenomenal in a mesmerizing bandage dress, the 49-year-old star was a vision of colour in the figure-flattering frock that perfectly complemented her svelte silhouette. Amy looked incredible in the lilac ensemble, complete with a sweetheart neckline, sophisticated midi length and elegant straps.

Amy's icy blonde hair was swept into a sleek, straightened style, while a flash of bronzer illuminated her sunkissed glow. "What a fun day talking family, survival and fun with @sheknows ... surrounded by my amazing glam squad!!" the star shared on Instagram.

GMA's Amy stepped out the studio to take part in an empowering photoshoot

Fans were left enchanted by Amy's unexpected glam, rushing to the comments of her social media post to leave a flurry of flame and heart emojis.

"What! Get it Amy!!! Looking strong and independent!" commented one fan, while another added: "That is some dress, girl; you make it look marvellous!"

"Looking awesome! Love what you're wearing," gushed a third fan.

Amy doesn't just reserve her fashionable outfits for the television; she's quite the style icon when it comes to her daily looks and has gained the reputation for having a seriously enviable wardrobe.

The star's stunning purple dress was so chic

Just last week, the TV anchor posted a photo of herself on Instagram looking effortlessly beautiful on vacation with her husband Andrew Schue by her side.

The star looked radiant in a bridal-white one-shoulder gown as she beamed at the camera against an idyllic backdrop. Her appearance was enhanced by a chic updo, gold earrings, and the breathtaking sunset in the background - the ideal setting to capture that golden hour glow.

Amy and her husband Andrew enjoyed a spot of R&R

Amy and her husband reportedly enjoyed a luxe stay at Rock House, a cliffside residence resort with views of Providenciales' north shore on Turks and Caicos, spending some quality time together away from their busy work schedules.

