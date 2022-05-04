﻿
GMA's Amy Robach's bold new blazer dress leaves fans speechless

The star rocked a vibrant Zara dress

Amy Robach posed up a storm on Wednesday, rocking a seriously stylish tailored blazer dress in an electric green hue, and Good Morning America fans were left speechless.

The 49-year-old presenter looked incredible in the Zara dress, complete with a figure-flattering structure, elegant long sleeves, thigh-skimming length and open collar. She teamed her workwear with sleek pointed-toe heels in nude, displaying her gym-honed legs and feminine silhouette.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amy Robach reveals inside her chic New York home

Amy accessorised with several pieces of delicate gold jewellery, including a pair of glitzy oversized hoops that gave her sophisticated outfit a modern edge. The blonde beauty wore her glossy hair in a sleek blowdry, adding a smokey eye, rosy blush and frosted pink gloss to complete her radiant beauty glow.

"Go Green! Giving a little love to my #MSU family today," the star captioned her Instagram post, reposting a photo from her stylist, @jls_style.

amy-robach-green-blazer-dress

Amy looked stunning in the slick blazer dress

"This GREEEEEEN blazer dress on @ajrobach," her stylist penned, adding a green heart and clapping emojis to the post.

Fans were stunned at Amy's glamorous transformation, rushing to the comments to share the love for her head-turning look. "Green is the new WOW!!" penned a fan, as another wrote: "You are wearing that green girl [flame emoji] so fabulous."

"That color looks beautiful on you and not very many people can wear it," a third fan added. We agree!

Amy's ultra-glamorous look comes just after the star took a walk on the wild side during her adventure Down Under and braved the beach despite a weather warning. The GMA host shared several snapshots on Instagram as she documented her Australian getaway.

good-morning-america-amy

Amy always looks fabulous on GMA

In the images, Amy and her friend were walking on the beach with the dramatic, overcast sky above them. She captioned the photos: "There may be a flash flood warning here… but still taking in all the beauty of the #greatbarrierreef."

The TV star had gone on vacation with her husband, Andrew Shue, her daughter, Annalise, and a group of friends.

