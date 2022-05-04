GMA's Amy Robach's bold new blazer dress leaves fans speechless

Amy Robach posed up a storm on Wednesday, rocking a seriously stylish tailored blazer dress in an electric green hue, and Good Morning America fans were left speechless.

The 49-year-old presenter looked incredible in the Zara dress, complete with a figure-flattering structure, elegant long sleeves, thigh-skimming length and open collar. She teamed her workwear with sleek pointed-toe heels in nude, displaying her gym-honed legs and feminine silhouette.

WATCH: Amy Robach reveals inside her chic New York home

Amy accessorised with several pieces of delicate gold jewellery, including a pair of glitzy oversized hoops that gave her sophisticated outfit a modern edge. The blonde beauty wore her glossy hair in a sleek blowdry, adding a smokey eye, rosy blush and frosted pink gloss to complete her radiant beauty glow.

"Go Green! Giving a little love to my #MSU family today," the star captioned her Instagram post, reposting a photo from her stylist, @jls_style.

Amy looked stunning in the slick blazer dress

"This GREEEEEEN blazer dress on @ajrobach," her stylist penned, adding a green heart and clapping emojis to the post.

Fans were stunned at Amy's glamorous transformation, rushing to the comments to share the love for her head-turning look. "Green is the new WOW!!" penned a fan, as another wrote: "You are wearing that green girl [flame emoji] so fabulous."

"That color looks beautiful on you and not very many people can wear it," a third fan added. We agree!

Amy's ultra-glamorous look comes just after the star took a walk on the wild side during her adventure Down Under and braved the beach despite a weather warning. The GMA host shared several snapshots on Instagram as she documented her Australian getaway.

Amy always looks fabulous on GMA

In the images, Amy and her friend were walking on the beach with the dramatic, overcast sky above them. She captioned the photos: "There may be a flash flood warning here… but still taking in all the beauty of the #greatbarrierreef."

The TV star had gone on vacation with her husband, Andrew Shue, her daughter, Annalise, and a group of friends.

