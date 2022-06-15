Amy Robach turns heads with her latest stylish ensemble – see photo The Good Morning America star is such a fashionista!

Amy Robach is always so stylish whenever she's presenting on Good Morning America and the star got her followers talking with her latest outfit.

EXCLUSIVE: Backstage at the Jubilee with GMA with Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes, Jennifer Ashton

The TV host reshared a photo of herself from her stylist in which she stunned in a slinky maroon top that was just perfect for summer. She looked absolutely beautiful as she paired the top with its plunging neckline with a similarly colored skirt alongside a series of gorgeous necklaces and small hoop earrings that further accentuated her timeless beauty.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amy Robach looks chic as ever as she reveals her New York home

In the caption, she wrote: "Feeling like summertime! Repost from @jls_style @ajrobach wears @cinqasept top, @ramybrook trousers and @bonheur_jewelry jewels."

MORE: Amy Robach bids farewell to the UK following the 'best' assignment

MORE: Amy Robach touches down in the UK for royal jubilee reporting - and she looks amazing

Fans loved the flawless look, as one posted: "You always brighten up the day," and a second shared: "Good morning Amy you look beautiful."

A third enthused: "STUNNINGLY SMOKING HOT BEAUTIFUL, AS ALWAYS LOVELY AJROBACH," while a fourth added: "You have a tough job, but I think you are smokin' beautiful."

Amy looked as beautiful as ever

Others posted strings of heart and flame emojis to show their satisfaction with the show-stealing look.

MORE: Amy Robach inundated with support following difficult week reporting on Texas shooting

MORE: Amy Robach shares video of terrifying interruption she faced while on a hike

Amy always has the best fashion, and before an incredible opportunity with GMA that saw her travel to the United Kingdom, she lounged poolside in the best outfit.

The mom-of-two shared a snapshot of herself in a leopard-print swimsuit in the pool, relaxing on a tube, and added other snaps of herself enjoying with friends.

Amy always looks so fashionable

She revealed that she was getting some relaxation in ahead of her big adventure for work, which would see her taking her talents across the pond.

WOW: Amy Robach appears like you've never seen her before as she reveals unbelievable transformation

MORE: Amy Robach left emotional as she shares birthday photos of daughter Annalise

"Soaking in all the joy before I cross the pond in a few hours! See you tomorrow live from [British flag]," she captioned her post.

Some of her fans even took to the comments to express their jealousy ahead of her trip, while many others simply touted her and her pictures to be "beautiful."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.