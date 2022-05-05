Amy Robach teased by GMA co-stars over striking bridal appearance The ABC star is taken, though

Amy Robach had an entertaining time on a recent installment of GMA3 as she endured the teasing of her co-stars over her appearance.

The TV star welcomed fans to the What You Need to Know segment of the show with her co-hosts TJ Holmes and Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

As she delivered the intro and cut to TJ, he quipped: "Yes, it's wedding day over here," as the cameras cut to Amy softly responding: "That's really funny."

"We've got flowers, we've got wine, and we've got a bride," TJ continued, immediately leaving his co-star in hysterics as she realized where the joke was going.

He teased her specifically for her outfit choice on the show, opting for a pure white mid-length shift dress that looked absolutely radiant in the studio lights.

"It does look a little bit like a wedding dress," she admitted: "But you know what? White is good all year round!"

Amy was teased by her co-stars for her resemblance to a bride

TJ continued with the joke, adding: "Hey look, if anybody speaks purity on this day, it's this one," to which Amy responded by crumpling up and throwing a paper ball his direction.

He then decided to proceed with the show as normal as he tried to compose himself after laughing so hard, saying: "And yes, we do have a special deals and steals that is all about wine."

After Jennifer was introduced, she decided to get in on the fun too, replying to TJ by joking: "I know, that's very exciting for…Amy."

Amy good naturedly took the ribs and ran with it, bent over in laughter a majority of the time and throwing a paper ball at Jennifer too.

Fans loved the banter between the GMA3 hosts

"Wow, the shots are coming from both sides!" she concluded, with the show eventually proceeding as normal and TJ ending with: "It's a good Wednesday here, folks."

Fans loved seeing the banter between the three on the air, as one said: "You three are just FABULOUS together!!!" Another added: "Very funny! The GMA3 team is very entertaining- a truly enjoyable show! (And the shots fired were unfounded- lol!)," with a third also commenting: "Great chemistry! Thanks for making me laugh!"

