Amy Robach supported by David Muir as she celebrates her stepson's Eagle Scout accomplishment The GMA host is married to actor Andrew Shue

Amy Robach has a beautiful blended family with her husband, Andrew Shue, and she couldn't help but share something special they were celebrating on Wednesday.

The Good Morning America host got the thumbs up from her friend, David Muir, after posting an incredibly rare photo of her stepson, Wyatt, on Instagram.

MORE: David Muir's special bond with GMA's Amy Robach

In the snapshot, Amy was embracing the youngster who was wearing a sash displaying a whole host of badges.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Does David Muir have a partner? Here's all we know

"Congratulations to the newest (and cutest) Eagle Scout in NYC," she captioned the post before the World News Tonight star delivered a fist-bump emoji.

MORE: Amy Robach captivates fans with sun-soaked bikini photo during special celebration

MORE: Amy Robach and husband Andrew Shue share news that will disappoint fans

Eagle Scout is the highest achievement or rank attainable in the Scouts BSA program of the Boy Scouts of America, so it is a pretty impressive feat.

Amy Robach congratulated her stepson Wyatt on his Eagle Scout victory

Fans also sent their congratulatory messages and wrote: "Congrats to Wyatt!! That is quite an accomplishment," and Amy's daughter Ava, also added a clapping hands emoji too.

Amy and Andrew have five children between them, as she has two daughters and he has three sons.

MORE: David Muir's family: Everything you need to know

MORE: Inside David Muir's $7million home - complete with his own lake

The TV anchor previously described their family as the Brady Brunch while chatting to US Weekly, revealing that they have dubbed themselves the Shuebachs.

Amy and her husband Andrew Shue have five children between them

Andrew added of their experiences being stepparents to each other's children: "We're very aware that we're like the cool aunt or uncle. We never want to take the place of their parents."

Amy added: "We're mentors who guide them and love them. My daughters have a stepmother with their father, and I look at it like, there are more people who love my kids."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.