Matthew Moore
Amy Robach is known for her flawless fashion sense on Good Morning America and her latest offering might just be her best yet
Amy Robach has consistently shown that she can do no wrong when it comes to her fashion, but on Tuesday she raised the bar for herself even further.
READ: GMA introduces new presenter Janai Norman - all the details
Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Good Morning America host shared a snap from her stylist, and she resembled royalty as she posed in a gorgeous green satin dress. The slinky number hugged her figure perfectly and it was cinched in at the waist, as she carried a tiny black clutch bag with her. Amy's dress wasn't her only major fashion moment, as she also stunned with a pair of tan heels that she'd added.
WATCH: Amy Robach looks chic as ever as she reveals her New York home
The star accessorized with a grey watch, as she beamed in the photo with her hair flowing down past her shoulders.
MORE: Amy Robach supported by David Muir as she celebrates her stepson's Eagle Scout accomplishment
SEE: Amy Robach turns heads with her latest stylish ensemble – see photo
But despite this major fashion win, it appears that her GMA co-star George Stephanopoulos wasn't impressed, as he was seen in the background of the shot simply looking down at the floor.
Last week, the TV anchor posted a photo of herself looking effortlessly beautiful with her hubby, Andrew Shue, by her side, wearing a white one shoulder garment.
Amy stunned in the satin look
Her appearance was enhanced by a chic updo, gold earrings, and the breathtaking sunset in the background, the ideal setting to capture that golden hour glow.
The couple were staying at Rock House, a cliffside residence resort with views of Providenciales' north shore on the Turks and Caicos Islands, spending some quality time together, away from their busy work schedules.
EXCLUSIVE: Backstage at the Jubilee with GMA with Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes, Jennifer Ashton
MORE: Amy Robach bids farewell to the UK following the 'best' assignment
Fans loved the insight into her time away, with one enthusing: "Love this!! Please frame it!! Beautiful," and a second added: "Beautiful photo! enjoy your vacation."
A third posted: "Beautiful couple! The backdrop isn't bad either. Happy 4th!" and a fourth even had some advice for the pair, as they shared: "Turks and Caicos is the best! Have dinner at Coco Bistro!"
Read more HELLO! US stories here
Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.