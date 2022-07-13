Amy Robach is a vision in slinky emerald dress – and wow The Good Morning America presenter looked flawless

Amy Robach has consistently shown that she can do no wrong when it comes to her fashion, but on Tuesday she raised the bar for herself even further.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Good Morning America host shared a snap from her stylist, and she resembled royalty as she posed in a gorgeous green satin dress. The slinky number hugged her figure perfectly and it was cinched in at the waist, as she carried a tiny black clutch bag with her. Amy's dress wasn't her only major fashion moment, as she also stunned with a pair of tan heels that she'd added.

The star accessorized with a grey watch, as she beamed in the photo with her hair flowing down past her shoulders.

But despite this major fashion win, it appears that her GMA co-star George Stephanopoulos wasn't impressed, as he was seen in the background of the shot simply looking down at the floor.

Last week, the TV anchor posted a photo of herself looking effortlessly beautiful with her hubby, Andrew Shue, by her side, wearing a white one shoulder garment.

Amy stunned in the satin look

Her appearance was enhanced by a chic updo, gold earrings, and the breathtaking sunset in the background, the ideal setting to capture that golden hour glow.

The couple were staying at Rock House, a cliffside residence resort with views of Providenciales' north shore on the Turks and Caicos Islands, spending some quality time together, away from their busy work schedules.

Fans loved the insight into her time away, with one enthusing: "Love this!! Please frame it!! Beautiful," and a second added: "Beautiful photo! enjoy your vacation."

A third posted: "Beautiful couple! The backdrop isn't bad either. Happy 4th!" and a fourth even had some advice for the pair, as they shared: "Turks and Caicos is the best! Have dinner at Coco Bistro!"

