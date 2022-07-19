Helen Skelton looks fabulous in blue bikini as she marks milestone with son The Countryfile star is a mum-of-three

Helen Skelton has made the most of the heatwave as the Countryfile star and her son marked her 39th birthday by the pool.

The presenter shared a selfie of herself and Ernie by a fresh pool of water and they were the embodiment of summer joy as they flashed huge smiles for the camera. Although Helen's look was mostly obscured in the snap she shared, she could be seen wearing a stunning string bikini with plenty of shades of blue on it. Meanwhile, Ernie looked sweet in a pair of swim shorts that appeared to have various sea animals on them.

Helen had one more item for her ensemble, as she was also wearing a pair of leopard-print sunglasses.

In her caption, she shared: "Summer nights… told me his teacher let them put their feet in their trays full of cold water under the table in class at school. Grateful mum."

She ended with an important message for fans, as she added: "Hope you're handling the heat."

Helen is marking her 39th birthday

With the day being so special for her, Helen's fans flooded the comments with messages of jubilation.

But many had other thoughts, as one said: "Such a happy picture Helen," and second shared: "Aww bless them!!! Mummy's boys."

A third complimented: "Amazing woman amazing mam," while a fourth wrote: "Only one thing to do in this weather....ice bucket."

Helen shares three children with ex Richie Myler

Helen has frequently dazzled us with her amazing swimwear and she looked fabulous last week in a slinky red number when she attended a friend's baby shower.

The mum-of-three reshared a fabulous clip showing her sipping on a refreshing drink with her toes in the water, whilst wearing the gorgeous swimwear.

She also reshared a snap of herself captured with her group of friends after adding a pair of denim shorts to her summer look.

