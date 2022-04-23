Kate Beckinsale's mini-me daughter steals the show in outfit you need to see Lily Sheen had a breathtaking dress

Kate Beckinsale was one proud mom during the week as her daughter, Lily Sheen's, latest film, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, hit theaters.

Sharing some photos of her daughter from the film's premiere earlier this month, Lily totally stole the show, even among acting legends Nicholas Cage and Pedro Pascal. The 23-year-old was the spitting image of her mom and she looked beautiful in an off-the-shoulder frock that exposed her bare arms and featuring some striking detailing. Lily wore her hair down and let it cascade down one of her shoulders.

"Today's the day @nickcagemovie opens in theatres!!!!" Kate enthused in her caption. "So proud of you, @lily_sheen, gracefully doing your only you thing @gettyentertainment."

And Kate's fans were equally blown away, as one penned: "We are all seeing it later today! Cannot wait," and a second wrote: "I have my tickets in hand to see it later today. Can't wait! And what a fantastic moment for you to see you your baby take flight!"

A third posted: "Lily is beautiful like her mum," and a fourth said: "Talented young lady."

Lily also had a sweet response to her mom's post, as she replied: "Oh oh legend thank YOU I love you!!!!!"

Lily looked so radiant in the outfit

The mom and daughter duo are "really close", but Lily joked to People that the Underworld actress "definitely would've preferred I became a surgeon".

"But I don't think that was on the cards — you wouldn't want me to be doing any surgeries. And I think she knows that!" she added, saying that both of her parents have been "loving and supportive of me".

Lily is the spitting image of her mom, and the similarities were clear to see recently when the 23-year-old walked the red carpet for a special screening of her new movie in Los Angeles.

She put on a stunning display in a chic black suit by A.L.C. that featured a waist-cinching jacket with a deep V-neckline, ankle-length pants, and a pair of silver high-heeled sandals.

