Louise Redknapp looks sensational in lacy white dress alongside her sons The singer marked a bittersweet moment

Louise Redknapp recently enjoyed some time in the sun with her two sons, before her eldest son, Charley, heads off for university.

Although the moment was slightly bittersweet for the singer, with her son soon to fly the nest, she made sure to bring her best fashion on the trip as she wowed in a lacy white dress that hugged her figure perfectly. The star allowed her gorgeous locks to flow down past her shoulders, as her other son, Beau, wrapped his arm around his mum.

Beau looked very smart in a pink polo top, while Charley looked holiday ready in a stunning tropical shirt and a pair of sunglasses.

Louise shared plenty of other insights into their time away, including a snapshot of Beau posing on the beach with the sun setting behind him.

She also posed with close friend Lucy Eames who joined them on the trip. Lucy looked stunning in a white knitted top, while Louise styled out a spectacular geometric shawl.

In her caption, the mum-of-two shared: "Take us back… a few snaps from our holiday… so grateful we got to go away before Chaz goes off to Uni Xxx."

The singer posed with her sons during their time abroad

Her fans were blown away by her holiday photos, as one enthused: "Gorgeous photo of the three of you babes," and a second posted: "Hello Louise you & your lovely sons are looking beautiful, enjoy."

Many others called the snaps "gorgeous" with plenty of others sharing heart emojis in the comments section.

Louise always looked stunning and earlier this week, she was a vision in red to join Lorraine on her namesake ITV show on Tuesday to chat all things summer fashion.

Beau enjoyed a sunset

The 47-year-old pop star stunned fans in a super chic midi skirt and oversized shirt ensemble, amping up the glamour of her look with strappy black heels.

Nailing an easy breezy summer look, the fashion-forward Eternal singer's berry red midi skirt was perfectly balanced with a crisp white shirt, complementing her svelte figure.

Louise's honey blonde tresses fell past her shoulders in beachy waves, while a touch of bronzer, rosy blush and lashing of mascara highlighted the star's post-holiday sunkissed glow.

