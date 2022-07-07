Nicole Kidman's glamorous bedroom selfie gets seal of approval from her daughter The actress pulled out all the stops

Paris certainly looks like it suits Nicole Kidman, who looked sensational walking the runway for Balenciaga on Wednesday.

The Big Little Lies star wowed the crowds with a bold look - and she delivered another show-stopping appearance on return to her hotel room.

Nicole shared a snapshot of herself on Instagram in which she was on top of the covers of her expansive bed and wearing a short, black, sequinned dress with an impressive veil wrapped around her.

She captioned it: "Night, night from Paris, with love," and her fans immediately began commenting.

"You are the most beautiful lady as always," wrote one, while another added: "You look amazing," and her daughter from her marriage to Tom Cruise, Bella, also weighed in.

Nicole's show-stopping look caught the eye of her daughter Bella who approved

The artist liked the post, along with 71,000 others as she showed her support for her mom.

It's not the first time Bella has reacted to Nicole's social media posts with delight.

Recently, when Nicole posted a throwback from her wedding to her husband, Keith Urban to celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary, she jumped at the chance to approve.

Bella is Nicole's first child with Tom Cruise

While she didn't add any words, her 'like' was enough to make fans happy. Nicole shares Bella and her younger brother Connor, 27, with her ex-husband.

The pair adopted the siblings during their 11-year marriage, which lasted from 1990 until 2001.

Both Bella and Connor shun the spotlight, with Bella living as an artist in London with her husband, Max Parker, while Connor is a keen deep-sea fisherman who resides in Florida where he also runs his own BBQ meat business.

Nicole and Tom both went on to have more children following the end of their marriage.

She shares daughters Sunday Rose, 14, and 11-year-old Faith Margaret with Keith, while Tom has 16-year-old daughter Suri with his ex-wife Katie Holmes. The former couple were married from 2006 until 2012.

