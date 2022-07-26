Romeo Beckham divides family and fans with surprising new photo The aspiring footballer is in Miami

Romeo Beckham has lived in Miami for some time now, having relocated there from London to pursue his footballer career.

The 19-year-old plays for Inter Miami FC – owned in part by his dad, David Beckham – and has been working hard to establish himself within the team.

And while Romeo is no doubt now used to living in the States, he doesn't seem to have adjusted to the climate!

Romeo took to Instagram this week with a brand new photo for fans – but he left them divided for a surprising reason.

Romeo divided his fans with his latest photo

In the image, the teen can be seen stood on a balcony and looking down at the street below. He is dressed in black shorts, a jumper, jacket, and beanie – and followers were quick to question his choice.

"Is it not a bit hot for that attire in Miami?" asked his cousin Libby Adams, to which Romeo replied: "naaaaaa." Libby joked in response: "Sweaty! We love it."

The 19-year-old with his parents, David and Victoria

"Bit hot for a jacket and coat isn't it?" a second fan echoed, while a third quipped: "Gets cold in Florida?" along with a puzzled emoji. Another wrote: "Looks like an appropriate outfit for the weather…"

It's been a turbulent time for Romeo, who recently split from his girlfriend of three years, Mia Regan.

Romeo and Mia dated for three years

Speculation arose when fans noticed that the football star had deleted all photographs and mentions of Mia from his Instagram page.

It's thought that the pair decided to part ways owing to their hectic schedules and long-distance relationship; model Mia lives in the UK while Romeo is now based in America.

Distance is thought to have taken its toll on the couple

The former couple are thought to be on good terms, however. Just last week, Victoria Beckham showed her support for Mia by leaving a sweet message on a new Instagram post.

"Wee bit posey so left u a surprise at the end xx," Mia captioned the post, which shows her pulling a silly face in the last photo of the carousel. "Beautiful x kisses x," Victoria wrote in response, adding a love heart emoji.

