GMB's Ranvir Singh just wore the dreamiest pastel dress – and it's on sale

Making a stylish return to Good Morning Britain on Thursday, Ranvir Singh just debuted the prettiest pastel dress – and it's perfect for summer.

Appearing alongside Ben Shephard on the hit breakfast show, Ranvir stepped out in the 'Honor Pink Cotton Broderie Anglaise Dress' by L.K.Bennett.

WATCH: Ranvir Singh wows in brightest GMB dress yet

Looking lovelier than ever, the presenter polished off her glamorous ensemble with a tan belt, nude sandals and a statement gold watch.

As for her hair and makeup, Ranvir sported a sleek, bouncy blowdry that elegantly framed her face. Dusting her eyes in a pearlescent eyeshadow, the TV star added a hint of rosy blusher and a dash of high-shine lipgloss.

Ranvir donned a beautiful broderie dress by L.K.Bennett

Feeling inspired? You're in luck – it turns out Ranvir's dress has been reduced from £359 to £251 in the L.K.Bennett sale – that's a 30% discount!

Crafted from pink cotton that has been specially tended to by Swiss lace makers, this timeless midi takes inspiration from 19th-century cotton eyelet embroidery. Adorned with short sleeves, a nipped waist and a flared midi-length skirt, the brand recommends styling it with a chic pair of mules on warm, sun-filled days.

GET THE LOOK:

Honor Pink Cotton Broderie Anglaise Dress, was £359 NOW £251, L.K.Bennett

When it comes to her wardrobe, we can always count on Ranvir to brighten up our screens with colourful outfits, and she recently donned another vibrant design while appearing on Lorraine.

Marking the start of her "summer stint" on the show, Ranvir modelled a citrus fruit print dress from the eco-friendly label, Nobody's Child.

Retailing at an affordable £49, the vintage-inspired silhouette featured shirred cuffs, frills and a subtle leg slit. Accessorising her dress with vibrant fuchsia stilettos and gold hoop earrings, Ranvir looked seriously gorgeous!

Ranvir often delights fans with her colourful outfits

Posting a photo of her outfit on Instagram, she wrote: "So happy to be starting my summer stint on @lorraine today! Can't wait to be with [you] from 9am every weekday."

Receiving plenty of compliments from fans, one replied: "Looking absolutely stunning as always."

"Love the dress today can you please tell me where it's from? Thanks in advance," added another. Meanwhile a third penned: "Gorgeous dress. You look lovely."

