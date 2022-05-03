GMB's Ranvir Singh looks breathtaking in red M&S midi dress - and it's so flattering!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ranvir Singh wowed Good Morning Britain viewers on Monday with her gorgeous midi dress in a bold red - and it's available to buy now.

MORE: Holly Willoughby looks radiant in the prettiest M&S summer dress - and it's the most gorgeous fit

The Finery London dress features a collar and gently puffed sleeves, with a zip fastening at the front. The midaxi is elegantly tied together with the waistband for a flattering finish, giving us a vintage-inspired look that we can't get enough of.

Ranvir teamed the dress with a pair of Aldo stiletto heels in the most gorgeous pattern. The pink and orange ombre effect perfectly complements the red dress, and we're sure the unique shoes will sell out fast.

Thankfully, we've found Ranvir's look - and the dress and heels are both available to shop now.

Get the look

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Finery London belted midaxi dress, £89, Marks & Spencer

Aldo Stessy heels, £80, House of Fraser

Ranvir's stylist Debbie Harper took to Instagram to share the presenter's latest look.

Ranvir teamed her red midaxi dress with a pair of ombre-effect heels

Ranvir wore her hair in loose girls for an effortlessly glam look, accessorising simply with a gold watch and ring to tie the ensemble together.

READ: 14 best cowboy boots for 2022: From ASOS, Zara, River Island & more

We love this dress for spring to summer, and the versatile design makes it a great wardrobe staple. We recommend dressing it up with a pair of heels, a blazer and gold jewellery, or a pair of trainers and a jacket for a chic daywear look.

We're loving Ranvir's striking looks right now, opting for a range of prints and bold colours, from turquoise leopard prints to geometric prints.

We're so ready to add this dress to our basket!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.