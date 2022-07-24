Ranvir Singh looks unreal in silhouette-enhancing dress for date with boyfriend Louis

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh stunned fans on Saturday as she stepped out at Ascot Racecourse in a beautiful fitted dress in enchanting ivory.

Ranvir, 44, was joined by her boyfriend Louis Church, 26, and her son Tushaan, ten, who she shares with her former husband Ranjeet Singh Dehal. The TV star looked incredible in an all-white ensemble, highlighting her enviable curves in a waist-cinching suit dress complete with elegant ¾ sleeves, a statement neckline and figure-flattering wrap detailing on the bodice.

The glamorous mother-of-one looked Ascot-ready in a striking two-tone hat with a downturned brim from Bee Smith Millinery, letting her raven hair fall past her shoulders in vampy voluminous curls.

Ranvir slipped into a slick pair of ivory heels from Mango, looking the picture of elegance at the star-studded equestrian event as she posed alongside Tushaan and Louis.

The GMB host was glowing alongside Louis and Tushaan

The star's stylist Debbie Draper took to Instagram to share a snap of Ranvir looking radiant as ever. "@ranvirtv looking so beautiful today @ascotracecourse wearing @theprettydress @beesmithhats @mango heels! @nickymalonepr!" she wrote, sparking a reaction from the star's loyal fans.

"She looks gorgeous. That whole outfit is [flame emoji]," commented one fan, as another penned: "@ranvirtv is looking stunning just lately. Has she had some secret potion that’s making her look younger by the day?"

"Stunning!" read a third comment, while a fourth fan quipped: "Beautiful!" adding a flurry of heart emojis beneath the post.

Ranvir, who has not previously shared any personal photos with partner Louis, posted a heartwarming selfie of the duo to her Instagram Story, surrounded by pink love hearts.

Ranvir rocked a dress from The Pretty Dress Company

The GMB host previously explained the reason she has kept her divorce with ex-husband Ranjeet out of the spotlight is in order to protect her son.

"It's important that he learns things about my decisions from me and not from mums talking at the school gates. I think it comes down to how you feel about your own story," Ranvir told Woman and Home magazine. She added: "We’re very attached to one another because it’s just me and him."

Ranvir shared a loved-up snap of her and Louis to Instagram

She has considered being more open about her relationships, though, as she continued: "I'm not ruling it out, but for me, there would have to be a wider purpose for discussing it."

Ranvir and Louis are rarely seen together in public, though the couple did attend Capital's Jingle Bell Ball together in December 2021.

