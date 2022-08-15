Strictly's Tess Daly looks amazing in holiday photos with rarely-seen daughter Amber The TV host looked serene

Tess Daly looked so beautiful in denim shorts during a sunny weekend getaway to the Isle of Wight alongside her youngest daughter, Amber.

Taking to Instagram, the Strictly host shared a carousel of snaps documenting their time away. In one photo, the mum-of-two posed alongside her 13-year-old daughter as the pair looked out towards the crystal seawater.

Prepped for their adventurous day of walking, the mother-daughter duo twinned in denim shorts. Tess completed her chic look with a cropped lemon-yellow blouse and a pair of sparkly converse trainers.

She wore her blonde locks to the side in a boho-inspired plait. Her daughter, Amber, meanwhile opted for a pair of white shorts and a lilac tank top.

Tess explored the Isle of Wight with her daughters

Tess captioned her holiday snaps: "Isle of Wight wandering with my girls", followed by a heart emoji. Her fans rushed to weigh in on the post, with one commenting: "Beautiful photo, looks amazing," whilst a second penned: "Always sunny in the Isle of Wight".

Her sweet photos come after the presenter jetted off to Ibiza for a well-deserved break with her husband Vernon Kay. The blonde beauty treated her fans to a sneak peek inside their lavish trip, with plenty of snaps capturing their close bond.

The presenter soaked up the tranquil surroundings

Among the snaps, Tess shared a glimpse of a boat trip, her juicy watermelon and feta salad, photos of the turquoise Mediterranean Sea, and a joyous clubbing picture alongside hitmaker Calvin Harris.

In one photo, Tess donned a striking red swimsuit from her own swimsuit collection, Naia Beach. Featuring a halter neck and elegant ruching, the stylish swimsuit did well to accentuate her svelte figure.

Tess looked stunning in her bold swimsuit

She accessorised her look with a pair of retro sunglasses and a dainty bracelet. She styled her blonde tresses into a mermaid-esque side plait for the ultimate glamorous beach look.

Tess and Vernon tied the knot in 2003 at St Mary's Church in Horwich before later renewing their vows in France five years ago. The couple share two daughters, 17-year-old Phoebe and Amber.

