Strictly's Tess Daly rocks chic denim shorts for adventurous day at the water park The presenter looked flawless

Tess Daly rocked a pair of stunning denim shorts as she headed out to soak up the summer sun during the school holidays.

LOOK: Tess Daly stuns in glamorous one-shoulder swimsuit

Taking to her Instagram, the Strictly presenter shared a carousel of photos from her trip to a water park in Windsor. Providing fans with a sneak peek of her day out, Tess included snaps of the various challenging obstacle courses.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tess Daly tackles a gruelling workout

In one photo, the presenter beamed at the camera as she pointed in the direction of the park. Prepped for the heatwave, Tess donned a bright ensemble comprised of paperbag shorts, a teal V-neck tank top, a pair of nude sunglasses and some sparkly rose gold trainers.

SEE MORE:Tess Daly and Vernon Kay look loved-up in romantic holiday photo taken at special place

SEE: Vernon Kay and wife Tess Daly's show home with pool and gym is another world

The mum-of-two captioned her post: "I don't know who's having more fun on the school holidays tbh", followed by a laughing face emoji.

Tess looked effortlessly stylish at the water park

Her fans rushed to the comment section to heap praise on the blonde beauty, with one fan simply adding a string of flame and red heart emojis. A second added: "Naturally beautiful", whilst a third penned: "Well @tessdaly this I would do… more appealing than the rollercoasters last week x."

Tess' latest appearance comes after she enjoyed a lavish family dinner at The Shard on Sunday evening. Stepping out with her husband, Vernon Kay, 48, the 53-year-old looked gorgeous in her zebra print jumpsuit.

The presenter stunned in her glamorous jumpsuit

She completed her outfit with a pair of black heeled sandals and a Chanel handbag. The mum-of-two wore her luscious blonde locks swept to the side and opted for a touch of glamorous smokey eye makeup.

Taking to her Instagram, Tess shared a stunning photograph along with the caption: "Evenings spent having family dinners watching the sunset at @aquashard."

Blown away by her snaps, one fan remarked: "Great photo of your both looking beaut and amazing views," whilst a second added: "Fab photos both looking great".

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.