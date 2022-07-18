Strictly's Tess Daly's smouldering sunset look wows fans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Tess Daly and her husband Vernon Kay enjoyed a family dinner on Sunday at one of the most picturesque locations in London – and all eyes were on the Strictly Come Dancing stars jumpsuit.

EXCLUSIVE: Strictly's Tess Daly unveils empowering swimwear collection in poolside shoot

When Tess, 53, and her ITV presenter husband Vernon, 48, posed together for a sweet sunset Instagram photo at the Aqua restaurant at The Shard, Tess's 804k-strong fan base immediately commented on how gorgeous she looked in her Biba jumpsuit. The V-neck black zebra print jacquard fabric cinched in at the waist and the floaty flourishes at the shoulders made it perfect for a summer evening.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tess Daly impresses fans with dietary change

The mum-of-two wore her blonde hair swept over one shoulder and her eye makeup was smokey which created a gorgeously sultry overall look. Fellow Strictly Come Dancing star Claudia Winkleman who is known for her trademark kohl-heavy beauty look, liked Tess' photo.

DISCOVER: Claudia Winkleman reveals surprising Strictly Come Dancing secret you never knew

Tess smouldered in her jacquard jumpsuit with Vernon

Styling the jumpsuit with black high-heeled sandals and a black Chanel flap handbag made it a lovely high street meets designer look.

Excitingly, the jumpsuit is in the House of Fraser sale at just £49, reduced from £70 and is part of a Biba x Tess Daly range.

Biba Jumpsuit, was £70 now £49, House of Fraser

Tess shared a second photograph and captioned her post: "Evenings spent having family dinners watching the sunset at @aquashard," and fans had plenty of compliments for Vernon as well as the view, one replied: "Beautiful photos and lovely couple."

MORE: Tess Daly and husband Vernon Kay look so in love at very special dinner

Another fan added: "Great photo of your both looking beaut and amazing views" and a third fan concluded that the husband and wife duo looked like: "2 models hanging out with each other."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.