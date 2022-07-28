Strictly's Tess Daly models new floaty poolside looks The Strictly star had fans seeing double

Tess Daly, 53, has been incredibly busy during her downtime from Strictly Come Dancing and she was positively beaming when she displayed her latest project by the swimming pool.

The mum-of-two took to her Instagram stories to show off a gorgeous new floaty red beach coverup which she designed herself, with her best friend Gayle Lawton, as part of their Naia beachwear collection. Tess looked wonderful in the strapless sheer wrap dress and platform sandals. Gayle wore the same dress but in a halter neck style and the ladies had fans seeing double!

Tess and Gayle's multiway design dress looked so flattering on both ladies, that the Strictly stars 803k Instagram followers all rushed to comment.

Tess and her best friend model their designs

As soon as the presenter posted the video and photo captioned: "Say hello to KIKI! The multiway piece you can wear as a skirt or a dress, and so perfectly versatile to pack for your next vacation!" And added, "all day every day," a fan enthusiastically agreed: "Every day!"

Britain's Got Talent star Amanda Holden exclaimed: "Gorgeous!" And fans congratulated Tess on her designs saying: "LOVE IT ALL!"

Tess and Gayle have also twinned on separate holidays

Earlier this month Tess spoke exclusively to HELLO! and revealed what had inspired her to design a resort wear range specifically: "My happy place is the south of France – the light, the language, the food, and the ambiance."

Tess fondly described her dream holiday with her husband, This Morning's Vernon Kay: "For me, the ideal vacation would be somewhere with plenty of sunshine, wonderful beaches, and glorious seaside walks – and Vernon does love a round of golf when we’re away."

It was indeed the French Riviera that inspired the Naia Beach pieces she modeled in HELLO!’s exclusive photographs, alongside her fabulous lookalike best friend.

