Kate Hudson's most sensational swimsuit photos revisited Goldie Hawn's daughter knows how to make an impression

Kate Hudson is a straight up stunner, one of the most naturally beautiful stars working in the industry right now, and takes a lot of care of herself.

Not only has the actress shared with fans her journey towards ensuring that she cares for herself and her health, she has often shared the results of that work as well.

VIDEO: Kate Hudson showcases incredible figure in skimpy sportswear

Her social media has frequently been a showcase for some truly jaw-dropping swimsuit photographs, showcasing lavish seaside escapades or lazy days by the pool.

She has often shown a penchant for opulent two-piece ensembles, ranging from patterned high-waisted sets to more body-baring ones.

A consistent theme in them is the presence of color, with Kate allowing her bubbly personality to shine through in her swimwear as well.

Whether it's by the pool or the beach, Kate knows how to turn out a swimsuit

Sometimes opting for bright pops of pink, sometimes going for all around cool tones of blue, and on occasion even pulling off animal print, the star has a versatile swim wardrobe.

Some of her most lush snapshots come much closer to home, when she's relaxing by the pool and celebrating the joys of her alcoholic beverage line, King St. Vodka.

The actress goes for a breadth of options

In a recent photograph, she did just that while lounging by the water in a matching blue one-piece with studded detailing and a tiny cut-out near the waist.

On many occasions, however, Kate has shown a preference for more casual fits, usually coming in handy for days spent on the beach or in the water with her daughter Rani Rose.

In her most recent social media post as well, Kate gave a glimpse at her incredibly toned beach body in a barely there pink bikini.

While walking by her pool for another moment to highlight King St. Vodka, the Glee star could be seen only in the distance, yet she clearly was the star of the show.

The star's recent photo also sparked a reaction

"Started Friday early," she simply wrote, and her comments section, like always, was quickly bombarded with flame and heart emojis.

