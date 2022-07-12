Kate Hudson reveals daring mini dress moment everyone missed The Bride Wars star seems to be enjoying her Roman Holiday!

Kate Hudson looked effortlessly chic in a photo posted on her Instagram, rocking a black mini dress as she took to the streets of Rome after the Valentino Haute Couture Autumn/Winter 22/23 show.

The Bride Wars star paired her dress with long black gloves and chunky platforms for a look that seemed to take a fun and modern twist on Audrey Hepburn’s classic style in Breakfast at Tiffany’s. The dress, with a wide-framed skirt and thin straps, showed off the actress' long toned legs.

Fans online couldn’t get enough of the look, with one commenting: "Looking gorgeous as always," followed by several heart emojis.

West Side Story actress Ariana DeBose also showed some love for the stunning outfit, commenting: "The best," along with a fire emoji.

The actress wore a chic little black Valentino dress

Kate was in Rome, where she was attending the Valentino Haute Couture show, looking stunning in yet another black ensemble.

She wore a black sheer top with intricate lace detailing and a high neckline with a black bralette layered underneath, completing the look with sleek low-waisted black trousers and a Valentino Garavani black leather handbag.

The actress explored the Italian capital with her fiancé

The actress also went for a family vacation in southern Italy, lapping up the sunshine in coastal spots like Positano and Capri.

She was joined by her three kids, Ryder, Bing, and Rani, along with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa, and her mother Goldie Hawn and partner Kurt Russell.

While on holiday, the 43-year-old mother celebrated the birthday of her youngest son Bing, who turned 11 while the family were abroad.

She dedicated a heartfelt message to him on social media, saying: "I have 1 million photos of my baby Bing in my phone. All with family and his friends and on this very special day it was hard to choose one!

"But what I did realize as I was scrolling through my photos, is that he's the only child that steals my phone and takes selfies and leaves me with the most amazing pictures.

"Sweet Bingo, 11 today. We celebrate your incredible nature. Kind, dedicated, goofy, focused, independent and cozy! I love you with all my heart and more. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BING!!!!"

