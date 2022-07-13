Kate Hudson soaks up the sun with 'girlfriend' – and look at her outfit! The Music star looked sensational!

Kate Hudson is enjoying her time in the Italian sun, and she has been thrilling fans with her insights into her time away from home.

During the week, the Almost Famous star shared a gorgeous snap of her relaxing with one of her close friends as they both styled out a pair of dating bikinis. The barely-there items looked flawless on the pair, with Kate rocking an orange fabric, while her friends wore some white swimwear, as a waiter poured champagne into her waiting glass.

The pair had the perfect view of the Italian Rivera, and their bikinis would've been perfect for them to dip into the cool waves as temperatures soared through the roof.

Kate's long blonde hair covered most of her bikini in the shot that she shared online, as she made a kissing face to the camera in a pair of sunglasses.

"Sometimes we just need a little girlfriend time," she posted, alongside the butterfly and sun emojis.

Fans were driven wild by the sensational shot, as one shared: "Such a beauty," and a second added: "That's right! Nothing like hanging out with lifelong friends! Sisterhood!"

A third commented: "Right on LADIES!!!" while others shared plenty of red and purple heart emojis in the comments section.

Earlier this week, the star looked effortlessly chic as she rocked a black mini dress and took to the streets of Rome.

The mom-of-three paired her dress with long black gloves and chunky platforms while a wide-framed skirt and thin straps, showed off her long toned legs.

Fans online couldn’t get enough of the look, with one commenting: "Looking gorgeous as always," followed by several heart emojis.

West Side Story actress Ariana DeBose also showed some love for the stunning outfit, commenting: "The best," along with a fire emoji.

For her trip abroad, she's been joined by her three kids, Ryder, Bing, and Rani, along with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa, and her mother Goldie Hawn and partner Kurt Russell.

