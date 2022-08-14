Kate Hudson goes for bold business casual in new photo The Almost Famous star is as stylish as it gets

Kate Hudson has become well known over the years for her fabulous sense of style, often impressing with looks that are simultaneously chic and bold.

MORE: Kate Hudson and daughter Rani hit the water in breathtaking vacation photos

The actress did just that with her latest social media post promoting her alcoholic beverage line, King St. Vodka, with a new sharp look of hers.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kate Hudson supports son as he gets first tattoo

From what could be seen of the picture, she opted for a smart satin blazer that she gave a more casual spin by wearing a black cut-out top with.

While not much of it could be spotted, it had a string design that showed off a bold amount of skin as the star bit on a cherry from her glass.

MORE: Kate Hudson wows in cut-out dress on sun-soaked Italian holiday

Kate playfully captioned the pair of photos: "Saturdays call for something perfectly dirty #dirtyshirley," and her fans bombarded her with flame and heart emojis.

"Looking beyond fabulous," one of her fans commented, with another saying: "You are beautiful," and a third wrote: "Oh my. 'Has anyone told you you look like Goldie Hawn?'"

Kate stunned in her revealing business casual look

The Glee star has brought quite a few hit ensembles out of the closet when it comes to showing off the King St. Vodka products on social media, especially during days by the pool.

Kate certainly turned up the heat when she marked National Watermelon Day by the pool, even going as far as to match her swimsuit to it, rocking a royal blue, cut-out one-piece that featured silver hardware along the seams.

MORE: Kate Hudson shares exciting update on her music career

MORE: Kate Hudson soaks up the sun with 'girlfriend' – and look at her outfit!

The star lay with her back on the ground as she soaked up the sun with a watermelon in hand.

Her gym-honed physique stole the scene, with her toned legs and sculpted figure taking center stage in the photo.

The actress was ready for a day in the sun

Captioning the snap, which included bottles of her vodka brand behind her, she simply wrote: "Taking meetings outside today. #nationalwatermelonday."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.