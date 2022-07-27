Kate Hudson and daughter Rani hit the water in breathtaking vacation photos The Almost Famous star is beating the heat

Kate Hudson is enjoying a bit of downtime with her family in beautiful Italy, and her fans have been loving every glimpse of her vacation.

The actress shared another recent set of photos that wowed them all, featuring herself with daughter Rani having some fun in the sun.

The two were enjoying a dip after what Kate described to be a scrumptious meal, with the star wearing a string bikini and a pair of sunglasses as they lazed on their floats.

"Oh to jump right from the restaurant (after eating the yummiest spaghetti and clams) into this perfect water. Heaven," she wrote.

Fans quickly took to the comments to gush over the shots, with one writing: "I just love your cute mother/daughter love story," and another saying: "Bliss! I can feel it from here."

A third said: "This is too cute I can't," one added of Rani: "She is so cute … she's got to be a star," and Ariana DeBose termed their photographs as "perfection."

Kate and Rani enjoyed a post-meal dip

Earlier in the month, Kate was joined on her trip by her mom Goldie Hawn and her partner Kurt Russell, who even joined in celebrations for her son Bing's birthday.

The family enjoys spending time together and not only do they all live close by, but they frequently collaborate on projects as well.

However, Goldie and Kurt left soon after, and the remainder of the trip has been Kate alongside her daughter, who've been spending most of their time by the water.

The Almost Famous star also delighted fans with another recent photograph beside Rani as they posed for a photograph aboard their boat.

The mother-daughter duo have been vacationing in Italy

"Just the girls for a moment," she captioned the sweet snap, in which she wore a yellow summer dress and Rani donned a floral pink bikini, presumably to catch a swim soon after.

