Sofia Vergara fights off the heat with bikini-clad throwback photo The AGT star's most stunning yet

Sofia Vergara has had some truly show-stopping moments over the years in bold outfits, including in sensational swimwear.

MORE: Sofia Vergara goes bright on-air in patterned pantsuit

The America's Got Talent judge gave her followers one to really remember on her Instagram Stories, throwing it back to her modeling days in Miami.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Sofia Vergara shares video of herself as a teenager and fans are speechless

In the photo, she looked to be fixing something as she stared downwards, letting her wet hair cascade over a white two-piece with studded string detailing.

The ensemble not only highlighted the actress' incredible abilities as a model, but also her glistening abs, which truly stole the show.

MORE: Sofia Vergara turns heads in chic black and white ensemble

Some of the star's shots in swimsuits and other daring ensembles have become the most memorable among her fanbase, mostly coming through throwbacks to her days as a model.

But Sofia continues to serve just as many dynamite fashion statements in the present day, wowing fans with even her most elegant attire.

Sofia's white bikini is truly one of her best

She did so for the latest episode of AGT, which saw the narrowing down of acts from the second round of live shows to two finalists.

Sofia opted for a glorious gold gown with her signature sweetheart neckline and a glistening design that positively dazzled in the stage lights.

MORE: Sofia Vergara steals the show in two-toned dress for first AGT live show

MORE: Sofia Vergara wows fans with filter-free selfie

The Modern Family star, in usual fashion, shared a selfie from her dressing room before the show, although for once, she wasn't alone.

This time, her fellow judge on the panel, Howie Mandel, decided to join in, poking through for her selfie, which Sofia was able to make a dig about too.

The star was photobombed by one of her fellow judges

"Back stage getting ready for the live show!! #noprivacy," she captioned her photo, although with the addition of a laughing emoji, it was clear it was all in good fun.

She's been bringing it with several of her other ensembles through the season as well, including a yellow and white patterned pantsuit, a pink dress with a silver bodice, and a white top with a plunging neckline and wide-legged black pants.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.