Sofia Vergara steals the show in two-toned dress for first AGT live show

Sofia Vergara is back to dominate the small screen with her fashion on the latest season of America's Got Talent. And after weeks of auditions, she's breaking out the big guns for the live shows.

The actress appeared for the first live show of the season in a truly beautiful ensemble, consisting of a stunning two-toned dress in silver and pink.

VIDEO: Sofia Vergara's silk and sequins outfit

The actress looked incredible in the outfit, which consisted of a sequined silver bodice that had been wrapped in a dark pink fabric that cinched her in at the waist and showed off her figure.

Sofia shared a peek at her ensemble on social media ahead of the show's premiere with a selfie alongside fellow judge Heidi Klum, who was also pretty in pink.

The installment marks Sofia's return to AGT after the previous one where she was unable to attend the judges' deliberations just prior to the live shows.

Sofia went for the glamor in a two-toned dress

On the episode, the group were faced with the daunting task of cutting several of the acts to only send 55 through to the live shows the following week.

The group convened at Simon Cowell's Malibu home, where host Terry Crews revealed: "Sofia is not able to be here. But she is sending her notes."

He then comically pulled out a large binder that had been bedazzled and sequined, even including a picture of hers titled "Sofia's Notes."

At one point in the show, Terry even said he missed her, and when Howie Mandel asked if they felt the same when he wasn't there, Simon joked: "Oh, no."

The actress was absent from the judges' cuts

Terry was particularly in Sofia's corner, vouching for her acts in her absence, which the star acknowledged by tweeting out: "Thank you for having my back @terrycrews #agt."

