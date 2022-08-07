Sofia Vergara wows fans with filter-free selfie Time in the sun has definitely suited her

Sofia Vergara is living her best life having some fun in the sun, and she has seriously never looked so good.

The star is enjoying some Miami heat, and though she surely seems to be enjoying her time off from work and spending it with family and friends, she is just as committed to fun as she is to sharing it all with her fans.

The America's Got Talent judge has taken fans along on her latest getaway, posting plenty of photos from group dinners and stunning beachside moments.

Her latest selfie is no exception, and she showcases her natural beauty posing filter-free from a balcony with an impressive view.

The photo sees her looking straight on to the camera, sporting tortoise shell oval glasses, a tie-dye strappy dress, her signature dirty blonde long hair is perfectly straightened, and she has an impossibly glowing tan going on.

She appears relaxed as can be, and confirmed it in her caption when she wrote: "Nada como despertarse en el mar," in Spanish, which translates to: "Nothing like waking up in the sea."

The stunning oceanside shot

Fans and celebrities alike took to the comments to flood her with compliments, with her co-star Heidi Klum teasing an exciting reunion when she commented: "I am excited to see you on Tuesday."

Fans also wrote: "So beautiful," and: "You shine like the sun," as well as: "Absolutely beautiful and breathtaking," plus: "Gorgeous," alongside flattering emojis galore.

It looks like the star and her friends are having a blast

The actress also added how much she loves Miami with a slew of red heart emojis, and her over ten posts from the last two days certainly prove it.

Sofia revealed that part of the reason she was in Miami was for an engagement party, and she gave glimpses of the celebrations to fans, which featured plenty of videos of her alongside her girlfriends singing and dancing the night away.

