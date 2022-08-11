Sofia Vergara turns heads in chic black and white ensemble The Modern Family star is making statements

Sofia Vergara has clearly shown several times in the past that she knows how to turn out a stellar look, and with the return of the America's Got Talent live shows, she is doing so once again.

The star took to the AGT stage on Wednesday night for the season's first results show in quite the chic ensemble, a black and white ensemble.

Sofia Vergara's silk and sequins outfit

She wore a white top that featured a deeply plunging neckline and a sleeveless design that hugged her waist, contrasting it with a pair of wide-legged black pants.

Sofia took her look to the next level with a few hints of sparkle, courtesy of fine diamond jewelry, including chains and rings, paired with her wavy locks.

Ahead of the episode, she shared, as has become tradition, a selfie of her look from the hair and make-up chair on social media with one of her many creative phone cases, this time in neon green to match her nails.

"Ready for tonight's show! Only 2 contestants will make it today!! #AGT," she captioned her snap, receiving adoring comments like: "GODDESS," and: "Love you Sofia."

Sofia went for a classic black and white combo

The star made just as much of a splash for the first live show of the season, opting for a pink and silver ensemble that truly dazzled in the stage lights.

The Modern Family actress looked incredible in the outfit, which consisted of a sequined silver bodice that had been wrapped in a dark pink fabric that cinched her in at the waist and showed off her figure.

Sofia shared a peek at her ensemble on social media ahead of the show's premiere with a selfie alongside fellow judge Heidi Klum, who was also pretty in pink.

It proved to be an exciting pair of nights for the judges, getting to witness a show-stopping array of performances from dancers, comedians, singers, and even a troupe of adorable pups.

Both ladies opted for pink for the first live show

Ultimately, the public voted to send through singer Drake Milligan and saxophone player Avery Dixon to the finals.

