Sofia Vergara goes bright on-air in patterned pantsuit

Sofia Vergara's fashions have been stepped up for the latest season of America's Got Talent, and she brought a bit of summer flair to the season's second live shows.

The actress opted for a touch of elegance in her bright yellow and white patterned pantsuit featuring an intricate and light floral design.

It sported a top piece with a cut-out right below the bust paired with a matching pair of wide-legged pants to create an entire ensemble.

Not only did the look accentuate her curves and waist, but it also gave her a more ethereal feel as she appeared for the new installment.

Sofia shared one of her signature mirror selfies right before the show in her look and was immediately inundated with flame and heart emojis galore.

"Slaying," one simply said, with another adding: "Beautiful as always," and a third writing: "I love that outfit!!"

Sofia went for a summer vibe with her white and yellow ensemble

The star made just as much of a splash for the first live show of the season, opting for a pink and silver ensemble that truly dazzled in the stage lights.

The Modern Family actress looked incredible in the outfit, which consisted of a sequined silver bodice that had been wrapped in a dark pink fabric that cinched her in at the waist and showed off her figure.

Sofia shared a peek at her ensemble on social media ahead of the show's premiere with a selfie alongside fellow judge Heidi Klum, who was also pretty in pink.

It proved to be an exciting pair of nights for the judges, getting to witness a show-stopping array of performances from dancers, comedians, singers, and even a troupe of adorable pups.

The two female judges matched in pink

Ultimately, the public voted to send through singer Drake Milligan and saxophone player Avery Dixon to the finals and will have a slew of more acts to choose from this week, including two golden buzzer acts.

