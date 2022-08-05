Sofia Vergara rocks unbelievable orange two-piece for fun night out

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Sofia Vergara was a vision when she stepped out in the most incredible orange two-piece set to enjoy an evening out with her family on Thursday night.

The America's Got Talent judge took to her Instagram Stories to document the fun night out which saw her don a strappy bralette top and an elegant maxi skirt, both in the same tangerine shade. The star accessorised her look with a stylish gold bangle.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sofia Vergara and her lookalike sister and niece pull off the ultimate dance routine

As for her hair, the Modern Family actress wore her signature brunette tresses in cascading waves which framed her perfect makeup look that featured dark eyeliner, lashings of mascara and nude lipstick.

In the epic update, Sofia posed alongside her gorgeous family members including her sister, Veronica Vergara, lookalike niece Claudia Vergara and goddaughter Paula Sofia.

Sofia has such a beautiful family

In one of the fabulous photos, Sofia and Claudia can be seen enjoying a quick dance for a fun boomerang. The duo, who could certainly pass as twins, not only look alike but also enjoy coordinating their outfits.

During Sofia's recent 50th birthday celebrations the duo were captured donning lemon-themed dresses for the lavish affair. On Thursday, whilst the outfits didn't match entirely they certainly looked great together as Claudia rocked a vibrant pink mini dress which boasted an elegant puff sleeve.

Sofia posed beside her goddaughter Paula

The sweet update came shortly after the model reunited with her rarely-seen mother Margarita Vergara and her 30-year-old son Manolo as they went for dinner in Miami on Wednesday.

Shop a Sofia Vergara-inspired bold co-oord

Shirred Puff Sleeve Top & Tired Maxi Skirt, also in lilac, was £32 now £28.80, Boohoo

Rylan Knit Two Piece £170, Reformation

Isla & Bird puff sleeve crop top, £18, and tiered skirt, £26, ASOS

Sharing two sweet updates from the evening on Instagram, the star posted a heartwarming photo of her mother and son sitting across the table, whilst Sofia sat opposite, next to Claudia.

Margarita looks just like her daughter

Sofia also shared a selfie with Claudia and added a GIF which read: "Greetings from Miami, the magic city."

Sofia's dog adorable dog Bubbles was in attendance at the family meal and was pictured cuddling up to Manolo on his Instagram feed.

