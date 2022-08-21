Elizabeth Hurley shares adorable new puppy-filled video that has fans gushing The Bedazzled star was surrounded by love

Elizabeth Hurley's fans had an opportunity to quickly begin gushing over the actress with her latest video, although all attention wasn't on her.

The actress posted a clip of herself in her rose-covered garden wearing a white summer dress that showed off her very toned legs and featured a plunging neckline.

However, the main subject of the clip was the adorable brood of puppies surrounding her, clearly excited to be out and about.

The many brown and black pups scampered about and went up to continue licking her, with her adding more photographs cuddling up to them and giving them a few kisses.

"Puppy love forever," she captioned her clip, with her followers immediately inundating her with heart emojis galore.

Her son Damian commented: "Sweet," with a fan writing: "This is ADORABLE!!!" and another also sharing: "You look so stunningly beautiful Elizabeth and the puppies look cute."

Elizabeth played with a brood of puppies in her garden

The Bedazzled star might be known for her show-stopping bikinis on social media, but she's proven time and again that she can look just as stunning in a dress.

As the world marked World Elephant Day the previous week, the star made her own post as she visited Sudeley Castle, in the Cotswolds, which had brought out several wooden elephants.

The model showed off just how beautiful she is as she styled out a form-flattering white summer dress that featured a slit in the lower mid-section.

Elizabeth was joined at the historic venue by Lady Ashcombe, Chatelaine of Sudeley, and she led a Puja/flower offering to the elephant sculptures, and spoke to visitors about Sudeley's conservation efforts.

The actress marked World Elephant Day with a visit to Sudeley Castle

In a touching caption, she penned: "Celebrating the world's largest living land mammals at @sudeleycastle These beauties are part of @coexistence.story and are modeled on elephants from my beloved India."

